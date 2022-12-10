Left Menu

Court sentences three men to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in rape case

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 10-12-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 17:16 IST
A court here has sentenced three men to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years in connection with the rape of a girl nine years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts.

Additional district government counsel Sant Pratap Singh on Saturday said in January 2014, a resident of the Jarwal area, had filed a complaint with the police against three youths alleging that they duped his 15-year-old daughter and then abducted her.

Subsequently, the girl was rescued and a case under the Indian Penal Code section of rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, he said.

Additional Sessions Judge Varun Mohit Nigam on Friday sentenced Kamlesh, Raju, and Shivpal to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them, Singh said.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the convicts will have to spend an extra year in prison, he added.

