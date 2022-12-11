Left Menu

Serbia to ask NATO to deploy Serb military, police in Kosovo - Vucic

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 11-12-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 00:13 IST
Serbia to ask NATO to deploy Serb military, police in Kosovo - Vucic
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbia will ask NATO peacekeepers to let it deploy Serbian military and police in Kosovo, in line with the provisions of a UN Security Council resolution which ended a war there in 1999, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

Vucic told a news conference in Belgrade that he would make the request in a letter to the commander of the NATO force KFOR, even though he was certain it would be rejected.

Vucic's remarks came after a spate of incidents between Kosovo authorities and Serbs who constitute a majority in northern Kosovo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Chin and morea to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022