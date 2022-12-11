Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-12-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 11:17 IST
Delhi liquor scam case: CBI team reaches BRS MLC Kavitha's house for questioning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A team of CBI sleuths arrived at the residence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha here on Sunday, to question her in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam'.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last week informed Kavitha that a team from the premier investigating agency would visit her residence in the city on December 11 for examination.

Kavitha, who has been served a notice by the CBI for recording her statement in connection with the case, recently said she will be able to meet the officials from December 11-15 (except for 13th).

The probe agency issued the notice under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and asked her to intimate the place of residence as per her convenience for the ''examination'' at 11 am on that day.

Under Section 160 of CrPC, the investigating officer can summon any person as witness in a particular case.

After her name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the 'scam', Kavitha had said she was ready to face any probe.

The CBI on November 25 filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused.

''As per the investigation carried out so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group, called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora,'' the ED had said in the remand report filed on one of the accused -- Amit Arora -- in a Delhi Court.

