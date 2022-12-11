Allahabad HC stays transfer of constable who complained of substandard food at police mess
The petitioner shall have four weeks thereafter to file the rejoinder affidavit. The court listed the matter for the next hearing on February 28.Till the next date of listing, the transfer order dated September 20, 2022 shall not be given effect to unless the petitioner has already joined at the new place, it said.
The Allahabad High Court has stayed the transfer of Uttar Pradesh Police constable Manoj Kumar who had protested against the alleged substandard food being served at the mess at Firozabad police line.
The order was passed by Justice Pankaj Bhatia on a petition filed by Kumar who was transferred from Firozabad to Ghazipur.
The counsel for the petitioner argued though the transfer order dated September 20, 2022 claimed that it was on administrative grounds, Kumar was transferred as he had protested against the substandard food being served at the police mess.
Considering the submissions as aforesaid, the court on Tuesday observed, ''The matter requires consideration. Respondents are directed to file the counter affidavit within four weeks. The petitioner shall have four weeks thereafter to file the rejoinder affidavit.'' The court listed the matter for the next hearing on February 28.
“Till the next date of listing, the transfer order dated September 20, 2022 shall not be given effect to unless the petitioner has already joined at the new place,'' it said.
