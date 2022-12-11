Left Menu

Three killed in shooting at Rome residents' meeting

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-12-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 16:12 IST
Three killed in shooting at Rome residents' meeting
  • Italy

Three women were killed on Sunday when a man pulled out a gun and opened fire at a meeting of residents of an apartment block in Rome, Italian media reported on Sunday.

Initial reports said the gunman had been detained after the shooting, which happened at a bar in the Fidene district where the meeting was being held.

A fourth person suffered serious wounds, according to the reports.

