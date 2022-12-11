Three killed in shooting at Rome residents' meeting
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-12-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 16:12 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Three women were killed on Sunday when a man pulled out a gun and opened fire at a meeting of residents of an apartment block in Rome, Italian media reported on Sunday.
Initial reports said the gunman had been detained after the shooting, which happened at a bar in the Fidene district where the meeting was being held.
A fourth person suffered serious wounds, according to the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement