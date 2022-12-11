Maha: Man kicked to death by construction worker in Thane district

A 52-year-old man was allegedly kicked to death by a construction worker over a petty argument in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place around 1 pm on Saturday, when a quarrel erupted between the victim and the 19-year-old accused over spitting, inspector R M Khilare of Vishnu Nagar police station said.

The accused allegedly pushed the victim Vijay Patwa and kicked him. The victim fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

