Maha: Man kicked to death by construction worker in Thane district
A 52-year-old man was allegedly kicked to death by a construction worker over a petty argument in Dombivili town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place around 1 pm on Saturday, when a quarrel erupted between the victim and the 19-year-old accused over spitting, inspector R M Khilare of Vishnu Nagar police station said.The accused allegedly pushed the victim Vijay Patwa and kicked him.
- Country:
- India
A 52-year-old man was allegedly kicked to death by a construction worker over a petty argument in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place around 1 pm on Saturday, when a quarrel erupted between the victim and the 19-year-old accused over spitting, inspector R M Khilare of Vishnu Nagar police station said.
The accused allegedly pushed the victim Vijay Patwa and kicked him. The victim fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, he said.
Based on a complaint, the police arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- section 302
- Vijay Patwa
- Indian
- Dombivili
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM, Governor pay tribute to 26/11 terror attack victims
Leaders mourn Vikram Gokhale: "Shocked," says Maharashtra former CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Governor condoles Vikram Gokhale's demise
Karnataka home secy rings up Maharashtra counterpart amid border row
Slabs of foot overbridge fall off at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra