Maha: Man kicked to death by construction worker in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-12-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 16:38 IST
A 52-year-old man was allegedly kicked to death by a construction worker over a petty argument in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place around 1 pm on Saturday, when a quarrel erupted between the victim and the 19-year-old accused over spitting, inspector R M Khilare of Vishnu Nagar police station said.

The accused allegedly pushed the victim Vijay Patwa and kicked him. The victim fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

