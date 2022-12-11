Left Menu

Scottish officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody

He was the only person convicted over the attack.Scottish prosecutors and police, working with U.K. government and U.S. colleagues, will continue to pursue this investigation, with the sole aim of bringing those who acted along with al-Megrahi to justice, the Crown Office added.

Authorities in Scotland said Sunday that the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody.

Scotland's Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement: “The families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect Abu Agela Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi is in U.S. custody.” Pan Am flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie on Dec. 21, 1988, leaving 270 people dead. It remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil.

In 2001, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of bombing the flight. He was the only person convicted over the attack.

“Scottish prosecutors and police, working with U.K. government and U.S. colleagues, will continue to pursue this investigation, with the sole aim of bringing those who acted along with al-Megrahi to justice,” the Crown Office added.

