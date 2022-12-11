Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:59 IST
Meghalaya crosses target for setting up health and wellness centres, awarded
The Meghalaya government was awarded by the Centre for crossing the target for setting up health and wellness centres (HWC) in the northeastern state, an official said on Sunday.

The state government operationalised 448 HWCs within a year while the target was 430. Of the 448 HWCs, 18 are in urban areas and others are in rural areas, Health Services Joint Director Rilynti Lyngdoh said.

The HWCs are set up to deliver Comprehensive Primary Health Care bringing healthcare closer to the homes of people, covering maternal and child health services and non-communicable diseases, including free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

“We were honoured to be recognised for the dedication of the state in achieving more than the target” Lyngdoh said.

Lyngdoh and the mission director of the state’s National Health Mission Director Ram Kumar received the award during the two-day convention held in Varanasi from December 10 on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

These HWCs are envisaged to deliver maternal and child health care services, care for non-communicable diseases, palliative and rehabilitative care, oral, eye and ENT care, mental health and first-level care for emergencies and trauma.

