Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, December 12: * SC to hear plea of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia seeking quashing of criminal defamation case filed against him by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

* SC to hear PIL seeking direction to the Centre and states to take steps to control fraudulent religious conversions.

* SC to hear plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain challenging Delhi HC order seeking ED's response on his bail application in a money laundering case. * SC to hear plea of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in a corruption case. * SC to hear plea of 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking transfer to other jail outside Delhi. * SC to hear plea challenging extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra. * SC to hear plea of Ashish Mishra alias Monu in Lakhimpur Kheri case.

