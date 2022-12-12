Left Menu

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, December 12:

SC to hear plea of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in a corruption case. SC to hear plea challenging extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra. SC to hear plea of Ashish Mishra alias Monu in Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, December 12:
Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, December 12: * SC to hear plea of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia seeking quashing of criminal defamation case filed against him by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

* SC to hear PIL seeking direction to the Centre and states to take steps to control fraudulent religious conversions.

* SC to hear plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain challenging Delhi HC order seeking ED's response on his bail application in a money laundering case. * SC to hear plea of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in a corruption case. * SC to hear plea of 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking transfer to other jail outside Delhi. * SC to hear plea challenging extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra. * SC to hear plea of Ashish Mishra alias Monu in Lakhimpur Kheri case.

