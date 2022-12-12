Left Menu

1,179 Bru militants surrender in Assam: Police

We will take the process forward in such a manner that no new militant group is formed in the area in future, the senior police officer said.The militants, who were already in ceasefire with security forces, formally laid down their arms before Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and state Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika.

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 12-12-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 19:59 IST
1,179 Bru militants surrender in Assam: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 1,179 Bru militants belonging to two outfits surrendered in Assam's Hailakandi district on Monday, police said.

Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Hiren Chandra Nath said insurgents belonging to the United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLF-BV) and Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU) laid down 350 firearms, including 18 AK series rifles, M16 rifles, and over 400 cartridges.

The two outfits were active mostly in areas along the Assam-Mizoram border.

''The peace process with these two groups had been underway since 2017. There were some differences but under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we could convince them to come to the negotiating table,'' he said.

''Other formalities and rehabilitation process will begin soon. We will take the process forward in such a manner that no new militant group is formed in the area in future,'' the senior police officer said.

The militants, who were already in ceasefire with security forces, formally laid down their arms before Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and state Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022