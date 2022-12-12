Man awarded life term for raping 5-year-old girl in UP

A special court in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a five-year-old girl.

Special Judge, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court, Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Sompal after holding him guilty under various sections including IPC 376 (rape) and 5/6 of the POCSO Act.

The court decided the case in 28 days.

District government counsel Sanjay Chauhan told PTI that the incident took place on Aug 26, 2022 in the Garhipukhta area in Shamli, when the girl had gone to a neighbour's house to keep flour in his fridge and was raped there by Sompal.

