Maha: 19-year-old man commits suicide in Nagpur

A 19-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Vaibhav Nagar under Gittikhadan police station area on Saturday night, an official said.

Rishikesh alias Rishi Ravi Madavi had allegedly hanged himself from a hook on the ceiling of his house and his body was found by his grandmother, he said.

While a suicide note was recovered from the spot, details of it have not been revealed, the official said.

The victim had allegedly damaged the motorcycle of a friend, who had lodged a complaint with the police, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe is underway, the official said.

