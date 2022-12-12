Left Menu

Social security cover needs to be inclusive, comprehensive, digitally enabled, says Neelam Shami Rao

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:56 IST
Social security cover needs to be inclusive, comprehensive, digitally enabled, says Neelam Shami Rao

Social security cover should be inclusive, comprehensive and digitally enabled to deliver its objective, Central Provident Fund Commissioner Neelam Shami Rao said on Monday.

Social Security coverage needs to be inclusive, comprehensive and digitally enabled to deliver its objectives, Neelam Shami Rao, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), said while addressing a conference.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a national conference on Industrial Relations with a theme to address employment, inclusivity and human centric growth. The conference was attended by participants across the sectors such as manufacturing, retail and services, among others.

Rao emphasised on the amalgamation of social security measures for increased labour force participation.

''Labour participation will be successful when inclusivity is across gender and geographies. The mandate of EPFO that is ease of doing business, enabling digital services, ease of living -- a society to build which is not only resilient but inclusive, not merely as a matter of delivery.'' She emphasised on the function of entitlement, which is highly essential to cater to the challenges relating to accidental death.

Dagmar Walter, Director, ILO DWT (International Labour Organisation) for South Asia and CO for India, addressed the gathering on ensuring protective and safe working environment for formal as well as informal labour force.

She highlighted the role of ILO in creating a decent workspace considering the changes in new work culture and shared ILO's 5-year plan on decent workplace.

The ILO's special commission on social protection will be a support mechanism for increasing social protection for better workforce.

Ravindra Himte, All India General Secretary, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, sought to dispel misconception about industry and workers being against each other and said both complement each other and are required for the national growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022