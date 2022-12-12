Left Menu

India can't be intl arbitration hub if there is no award enforcement: SC on delay in payment of award to DAMEPL

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath told Attorney General R Venkataramani that the award which was upheld by the top court has to be enforced.On one hand there are public speeches on making India an international arbitration hub and then there is no enforcement of award.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:08 IST
India can't be intl arbitration hub if there is no award enforcement: SC on delay in payment of award to DAMEPL
  • Country:
  • India

India can't be an international arbitration hub if there is no enforcement of award declared by tribunals, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

The observation came while hearing a plea seeking enforcement of an arbitration award in favour of Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL) to be paid by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

An arbitral tribunal had ruled in favour of DAMEPL, which had pulled out of running the Airport Express metro line over safety issues, and accepted its claim that running the operations on the line was not viable due to structural defects in the viaduct through which the train would pass. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath told Attorney General R Venkataramani that the award which was upheld by the top court has to be enforced.

''On one hand there are public speeches on making India an international arbitration hub and then there is no enforcement of award. The award upheld by Supreme Court has to be followed,'' the bench observed orally.

The top court asked Venkataramani for a tentative timeline for payment of money to Reliance Infra that ran DAMEPL. Venkataramani then sought four weeks and the apex court posted the matter for hearing on December 14.

The top court had on May 5 upheld a Delhi High Court order directing the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to pay over Rs 4,600 crore of arbitral award along with interest to the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) in two equal installments in two months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022