Police seize 3 kg opium in UP's Bareilly, 3 arrested

Three narcotics smugglers were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special task Force (STF) on Monday and recovered three kg of opium here, police said.

Based on a tip-off, Ramlal, Jodha Singh and Jatin Kashyap were arrested in Nawabganj area, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal said.

He said that the consignment was brought on demand and the gang used to supply narcotics in Nagaland and other states, he said.

An FIR has been lodged at Nawabganj police station by the STF, he said, adding a detailed probe is on in the matter.

