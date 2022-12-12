Left Menu

Police seize 3 kg opium in UP's Bareilly, 3 arrested

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:58 IST
Police seize 3 kg opium in UP's Bareilly, 3 arrested
Three narcotics smugglers were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special task Force (STF) on Monday and recovered three kg of opium here, police said.

Based on a tip-off, Ramlal, Jodha Singh and Jatin Kashyap were arrested in Nawabganj area, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal said.

He said that the consignment was brought on demand and the gang used to supply narcotics in Nagaland and other states, he said.

An FIR has been lodged at Nawabganj police station by the STF, he said, adding a detailed probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

