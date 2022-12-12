Left Menu

Action as per law taken against conflict during Vizhinjam anti-seaport protest: Kerala govt

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:20 IST
The Kerala government on Monday said that action was taken in accordance with law against the conflict that took place near the under-construction Vizhinjam seaport during protests carried out there in violation of orders of the Kerala High Court.

The submission was made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state assembly in response to queries by opposition-UDF MLAs regarding police action against a bishop of the Latin Archdiocese which was at the forefront of the fisherfolks protest against the sea port.

The Chief Minister also said that ever since the protest commenced, necessary security arrangements were put in place taking into account the nature of each day's agitation.

Vijayan also said that possibility of attempts to give the protest a communal colour was also taken into account and necessary steps were taken regarding that.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Monday closed the pleas moved by Adani Group and the company contracted by it to construct the port seeking police protection for their employees and staff.

Construction had resumed at the site on December 8 after the fisherfolk on December 6 called off their more than 130 days long protest against the seaport.

A large number of fisherfolk had been staging demonstrations outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport at Mulloor near Thiruvananthapuram for over four months.

They had been pressing for their seven-point charter of demands that include stopping the construction work and conducting a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

The agitators had been alleging that the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls as part of the upcoming port, were some of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion.

The protesters had attacked Vizhinjam police station on the night of November 27, injuring several police personnel.

