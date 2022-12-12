Our jawans are nation's pride: Kejriwal on clash between Indian, Chinese troops along LAC

''Our jawans are the nation's pride,'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday following a clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

The face-off resulted in ''minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides'', the Indian Army said on Monday. The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

Tagging a PTI tweet about the incident, Kejriwal said in Hindi, ''Our jawans are the pride of the nation. I salute their valour and pray to God for their speedy recovery.'' It is the first major clash between the Indian and Chinese armies since August 2020 near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in October last year as well and it was resolved following talks between local commanders of the two sides as per established protocols.

The ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry.

