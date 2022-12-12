G7 to focus on boosting Ukraine's air defence - leaders' statement

Left Menu

The Group of Seven (G7) economic powers said on Monday they would work together to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities, with an immediate focus on air defence systems, according to a leaders' statement released by Britain. The G7 leaders, who were addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the virtual meeting, said Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" was unacceptable and that any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons would be met with severe consequences.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 23:27 IST
The G7 leaders, who were addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the virtual meeting, said Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" was unacceptable and that any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons would be met with severe consequences. "We will continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent requirements for military and defence equipment with an immediate focus on providing Ukraine with air defence systems and capabilities," the statement said.

Specific weapons deliveries to Ukraine were not on the agenda, a spokesperson for the German government, which holds the G7 presidency, said ahead of the meeting. There are no peace talks and no end in sight to the conflict in Ukraine, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two.

Moscow says it launched a "special military operation" against security threats posed by its neighbour, while Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Moscow of an unprovoked, imperialist land grab.

