Kingpin of fake currency racket arrested in Mathura

The kingpin of a fake currency racket carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on him has been arrested in a joint operation of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Varanasi police, officials said on Monday.

''Fake currency with face value of Rs 21,000 and a machine used for printing counterfeit notes were among those seized from the accused identified as Mukesh,'' said Mushtaq Ahmad SP of GRP.

The joint operation was carried out three days after three members of the racket were caught by the GRP at a platform of Mathura Junction station. Fake currency of face value Rs 1,50,000 was seized from the three accused, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)