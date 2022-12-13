Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 13: *SC to consider a review plea of Bilkis Bano against its May order asking the Gujarat government to decide on remission plea of convicts. *SC to hear a plea challenging Centre's Char Dham road project in Uttarakhand.

*SC to hear a PIL alleging rising number of attacks on churches across the country. *SC to hear a plea related to 'pay and allowance of members of the Uttar Pradesh State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission'. *SC to hear pleas related to grant of quota in Maharashtra local bodies elections. *SC to hear pleas related to political crisis in Maharashtra.

*SC to hear pleas of Raj Kundra and others in alleged obscene video case. *SC to hear a plea of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a criminal case. PTI SJK ANB ANB

