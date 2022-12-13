Left Menu

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 13:

SC to hear pleas related to grant of quota in Maharashtra local bodies elections. SC to hear pleas related to political crisis in Maharashtra.SC to hear pleas of Raj Kundra and others in alleged obscene video case.

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 13: *SC to consider a review plea of Bilkis Bano against its May order asking the Gujarat government to decide on remission plea of convicts. *SC to hear a plea challenging Centre's Char Dham road project in Uttarakhand.

*SC to hear a PIL alleging rising number of attacks on churches across the country. *SC to hear a plea related to 'pay and allowance of members of the Uttar Pradesh State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission'. *SC to hear pleas related to grant of quota in Maharashtra local bodies elections. *SC to hear pleas related to political crisis in Maharashtra.

*SC to hear pleas of Raj Kundra and others in alleged obscene video case. *SC to hear a plea of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a criminal case.

