Minor fire at abandoned Kolkata building

A minor small fire broke out at an abandoned building in the city's Golpark area on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

''The blaze was reported from the third floor of the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,'' the official said.

Further investigation is underway.

