Minor fire at abandoned Kolkata building

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 10:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor small fire broke out at an abandoned building in the city's Golpark area on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

''The blaze was reported from the third floor of the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,'' the official said.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

