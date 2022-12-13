Left Menu

U.S., South Korea agree to continue cooperation for unified response to North Korea threats

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 10:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. State Department's top diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, agreed with his South Korean counterpart, Choi Young-sam, on Tuesday to continue cooperation for a unified response to North Korea threats, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Kritenbrink is in Seoul as part of his Asia trip that also includes stops in China and Japan.

