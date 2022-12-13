U.S., South Korea agree to continue cooperation for unified response to North Korea threats

The U.S. State Department's top diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, agreed with his South Korean counterpart, Choi Young-sam, on Tuesday to continue cooperation for a unified response to North Korea threats, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Kritenbrink is in Seoul as part of his Asia trip that also includes stops in China and Japan.

