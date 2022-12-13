Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Fighting rages in east, G7 considers air defence

Global economic powers pledged to beef up Kyiv's military capabilities with a focus on air defence, as Russian missiles, artillery and drones hammered targets in Ukraine with no end in sight to Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two. DIPLOMATIC FLURRY

* Ukraine's allies will meet in Paris on Tuesday to provide urgent aid to help the country get through winter. * White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States would have engagement with Russia this week.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, Russian business daily Vedomosti reported. * The Group of Seven (G7) economic powers said they would keep working together to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities, with an immediate focus on air defence systems, according to a leaders' statement released by Britain.

* European Union foreign ministers agreed to put another 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) into a fund that has been used to pay for military support for Ukraine. They will also try to agree further sanctions on Russia and Iran. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the G7, asking allies for natural gas for winter heating and long-range weapons. He also sought support for his idea of convening a special Global Peace Summit.

CONFLICT * Ukraine's General Staff said Russian artillery had hammered nearly 20 front-line settlements around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Moscow seeks to capture but which is now largely in ruins due to incessant bombardment.

* At least two people were killed and five wounded in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson after what the regional governor said was "massive shelling" by Russian forces. * Ukraine's Emergency Measures service said three explosives experts had been killed and two seriously injured on Monday during demining operations in the town of Kostyantynivka - near the major town of Kramatorsk - in Donetsk region.

* Reuters could not independently verify the reports of the attacks or deaths. * Russia is turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates, a senior U.S. military official said.

* A Russian-appointed deputy governor of Ukraine's Kherson region, Vitaly Bulyuk, was injured when his car exploded, Russia's Interfax news agency reported. * The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council said he expected another wave of refugees from Ukraine in Europe over the winter, because of "unliveable" conditions.

