All residential and commercial properties to get unique digital door number in Jammu

All the residential and commercial properties falling in the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) limits would be geo-tagged and a unique digital door number would be assigned to each property, an official of the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) said on Tuesday.

The mapping of the residential and commercial properties would enable the citizens to avail maximum benefits of civic services as well as governance, the official said.

He said JSCL in coordination with JMC is expeditiously working on the project Geographical Information System (GIS), which also includes mapping of all the natural and man-made assets such as streams, rivers, elevations, drainage networks, road networks and utility Poles onto the digital ward map of Jammu.

''Such captured data would also equip the administration for conducting spatial planning for various projects pertaining to infrastructure development in the municipal wards of Jammu. The technology can further be leveraged to strengthen the existing grievance redressal system, the official said.

He said the project would not only provide the digital addresses of the property but also revamp the delivery and monitoring of all civic services being provided by the government.

''The project will play a vital role by reducing manual interventions which will further plug the leakages in the systems and thereby promote transparency,'' the official said.

He said the QR code-based Digital Door Number (smart address) would be allotted and subsequently a DDN Plate fixed outside each property.

''For this purpose, the survey team duly authenticated by JMC is capturing the data against a few property attributes such as owner details, property measurements like plot area and built-up area, electric and water connection details and other relevant information.

''The data thus captured would be linked to the DDNs which will bring in several benefits like availability of digitised data for promoting online services, ease of address navigation for the citizen on a digital map, garbage collection monitoring as the QR Code will be used by the garbage collector to scan and mark the completion of garbage collection task based upon which a notification will be sent to the concerned DDN owner on mobile App for the appropriate feedback,'' the official said.

Further, he said the registration on the mobile App against a particular DDN will enable the respective citizen to make timely payment of the rents or usage charges owing towards JMC assets and therefore ensure revenue realisation.

''The GIS technology can be exploited up to such an extent wherein the dimensions (length and width) captured against the road and drainage network across the city would act as one of the deciding factors for critical vehicular movements such as fire brigades and ambulances,'' the official said.

He said the property attributes like the number of people residing, built-up or plot area along with the associating lanes and drains would enable the authorities to study the density and hence forecast the waste generation and effluent outflow in a particular ward and would also help the administration understand the deployment of the sanitation staff.

''The 'change detection technology' along with photographs of property would help the administration with enforcing building bye-laws by keeping an eye on the building construction violations happening across the city,'' the official said.

He said the online building permission system will be integrated with the GIS application to record the permissible measurements of the upcoming and ongoing constructions which will help in vigilance and therefore prevent encroachments.

Moreover, the availability of the public utility data like Public Health Engineering (PHE) pipelines and electric poles in the vicinity of a particular property would automate the process of issuing the required NOCs for building permissions, the official said.

"The formation of an accurate database of all the properties and assets linked with the GIS applications portal will help administration to take proactive measures to improve the delivery of civic governance through better resource management," he said.

The official said the holistic monitoring would be done through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) which is being established in the town hall complex, JMC.

Appealing wholehearted cooperation, JMC asked the residents and property owners to share the requisite information with the survey teams.

''The survey team shall be carrying valid Identification Cards. The residents or property owners must validate the authenticity of the team visiting their premises before sharing any information with them,'' an official of JMC said.

