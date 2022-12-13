Maha: MACT grants Rs 65.62 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in motorcycle accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 65.62 lakh to the family of a man killed in a motorcycle accident in 2020.

MACT member HM Bhosale directed the owner of the offending vehicle and National Insurance Company Ltd, to make payment jointly and severally to the claimants along with interest at 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim.

The copy of order passed on November 16 was made available on Monday.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate S T Kadam informed the tribunal that Sandesh Shinde (35) was riding a motorcycle to Koparkhairane with his friend on the night of March 18, 2020, when a trailer rammed into the two-wheeler and ran over the victim.

The victim was working for a private firm and earned Rs 32,655 per month. He was also the only earning member of the family comprising his wife, two sons and his mother, he said.

While the owner of the trailer did not appear and the matter was decided ex-parte against him, the insurance company was represented by advocate KV Poojari who vehemently opposed the claim on various grounds.

The compensation awarded to the claimants includes Rs 63.96 lakh towards dependency loss, Rs 16,500 each towards loss of estate and funeral expenses and Rs 44,000 towards spousal consortium, and Rs 88,000 towards parental consortium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)