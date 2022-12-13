South Africa to assume role of Chair of BRICS for 2023

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, said South Africa will continue to cement ties that will lead to a better country, Africa and the world.

This comes as South Africa will assume the role of Chair of BRICS for 2023.

"This role rotates on an annual basis among the member states of BRICS, and we will be taking over from the outgoing Chair, the People's Republic of China," the Minister explained.

Addressing the media on Monday, Pandor reflected on the work done during 2022 to advance South Africa's foreign policy. She also highlighted some of the achievements, challenges and the year ahead.

According to the Minister, the main objectives of the country's engagement in BRICS are to enhance future growth and development and strengthen intra-BRICS relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"South Africa will continue to emphasise concrete cooperation that contributes both directly and indirectly to the priorities of a better South Africa, a better Africa, and a better world through its partnership with key players of the global South on issues related to global governance and its reform and development."

According to Pandor, a country that chairs the BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has several responsibilities.

These include providing strategic leadership during the tenure as BRICS Chair, in close consultation with other Members, based on the Chair's agenda or priorities and decisions.

The country will assume the responsibility to schedule summit, ministerial, Sherpa and other BRICS meetings and events based on consensus.

South Africa will also be tasked with coordinating BRICS work and activities, especially through the Sherpas, which is the main channel for communication among the bloc countries.

"South Africa's membership in BRICS has contributed to further expanding BRICS' geographic reach, representivity and inclusiveness."

BRICS countries, according to the Minister, now constitute the largest trading partners of Africa and the largest new investors, and the exponential growth potential of the BRICS-Africa economic partnership is well recognised.

Ukraine

"The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has exposed the inadequacy of the United Nations system and highlighted the need for serious attention to our repeated calls for substantive reform of the Security Council and indeed, the United Nations."

She reiterated South Africa's belief that the United Nations (UN) remains the only viable mechanism through which the global community must strive for peace and common development.

"South Africa will continue to play an active role in the UN, including its organs, such as the Human Rights Council."

In October, South Africa was elected to serve as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the period 2023 to 2025.

The UN Human Rights Council consists of 47 Member States, which are elected directly and individually by secret ballot by the members of the General Assembly.

"We will continue with our unwavering position to advocate for a balanced Sustainable Development Programme within the human rights framework as underlined in the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action."

Bilateral relations

Pandor said improving economic and trade relations with many of South Africa's key partners will go a long way to attract more foreign direct investment and create jobs.

The promotion of economic diplomacy, according to the Minister, is a necessary intervention given the domestic challenges facing South Africa, which include poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

During 2022, South Africa ensured that existing diplomatic and trade mechanisms are activated with key trade partners such as China, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique and Botswana.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)