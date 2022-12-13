Left Menu

Arms shipments to Ukraine will end with peace talks - Italy defence minister

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:05 IST
Arms shipments to Ukraine will end with peace talks - Italy defence minister
Guido Crosetto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Arms shipments to Ukraine will end as soon as peace talks to end the Russian invasion begin, Italy's defence minister told parliament on Tuesday.

"I am aware that military aid will have to end sooner or later, and will end when we will have the peace talks that we are all hoping for," Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said while addressing the upper-house Senate.

Earlier this month, Italy's cabinet adopted a decree allowing it to keep supplying Ukraine with weapons for the whole of next year without seeking formal approval from parliament for each new shipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022