Belarus appoints new foreign minister, air force chief - state media

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:09 IST
Belarus on Tuesday named a new foreign minister and air force head, as the country conducts a flurry of military activity that have raised fears it could take a more active stance in Russia's war on Ukraine.

Minsk named Sergei Aleinik as its new foreign minister, the state-run Belta news agency reported, to fill the position left empty after the death of Vladimir Makei last month. Aleinik was previously first deputy foreign minister.

Andrei Lukyanovich, previously deputy head of the air force, was promoted to head of Belarus' air force and air defence units, Belta said.

