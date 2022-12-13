Left Menu

Insurers and Turkey reach deal over oil shipments, Norway's Gard says

Norwegian ship insurer Gard said on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached between Turkey and insurers to enable vessels carrying oil to sail through Turkish waters unhindered.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:20 IST
Insurers and Turkey reach deal over oil shipments, Norway's Gard says

Norwegian ship insurer Gard said on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached between Turkey and insurers to enable vessels carrying oil to sail through Turkish waters unhindered. "Following significant engagement between the International Group of P&I Clubs (association of ship insurers) and the government of Turkey, an agreement has been reached," Gard said in a statement on its website.

A Gard spokesperson added that it was happy to see that an agreement had finally been reached. Tankers carrying oil cargoes had been stuck for days following a new Turkish measure which required ships to have insurance cover at all times.

Western insurers have said the regulations would mean they would have to provide cover even in the event of a ship being in breach of sanctions, which is something they were not prepared to do.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022