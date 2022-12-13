Left Menu

Italy will act independently on energy if EU response late or ineffective

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:27 IST
Italy will take action independently to deal with Europe's energy crisis in the absence of a timely and effective European Union response, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to intervene at a national level if EU measures are late or prove ineffective," Meloni said, adding that she hoped it would not be necessary.

The prime minister was briefing lawmakers about a Dec. 15 EU summit in which leaders are due to discuss, among other things, energy issues.

