Italy will act independently on energy if EU response late or ineffective
Italy will take action independently to deal with Europe's energy crisis in the absence of a timely and effective European Union response, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.
"We are ready to intervene at a national level if EU measures are late or prove ineffective," Meloni said, adding that she hoped it would not be necessary.
The prime minister was briefing lawmakers about a Dec. 15 EU summit in which leaders are due to discuss, among other things, energy issues.
