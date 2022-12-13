Left Menu

German climate activists say police searched properties in criminal probe

Police searched the homes of 11 environmental activists across Germany on suspicion of "formation of a criminal organization", a spokesperson for the "Last Generation" group said on Tuesday. Asked about a possible connection between the police searches and the pipeline, Last Generation's Schubert said: "That is possible, we don't know." The Schwedt refinery was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:58 IST
German climate activists say police searched properties in criminal probe

Police searched the homes of 11 environmental activists across Germany on suspicion of "formation of a criminal organization", a spokesperson for the "Last Generation" group said on Tuesday. "There is little connection between these people, this is clearly an intimidation attempt," Lilly Schubert told Reuters.

The prosecutor's office in Neuruppin north of Berlin, which Schubert said was leading the investigation, was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. Five of the people whose homes were searched were in custody at the time in the southern German state of Bavaria in connection with a separate investigation, she said. Nobody was arrested as part of Tuesday's searches, she added.

Climate activists in Germany and elsewhere in Europe have drawn the scrutiny of authorities with increasingly bold stunts, from blockading airport runways to hurling paint at priceless paintings in museums. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

in late October took aim at climate protesters after a demonstration by two climate activists on a Berlin motorway was blamed for slowing emergency services' response to a traffic accident, after which a cyclist died of injuries.

German daily Welt reported that Tuesday's investigation was in connection with suspected sabotage of an oil pipeline in Schwedt, home to the refinery which provides 90% of Berlin's fuel, without citing sources. Asked about a possible connection between the police searches and the pipeline, Last Generation's Schubert said: "That is possible, we don't know."

The Schwedt refinery was not immediately available for comment. Carla Hinrichs, a member of the group, said on Twitter that her home was one of the properties searched by police.

"Now what? Yes, it's scary when the #police go through your closet. But do you seriously think we're going to stop now?," she said. (Additional reporting by Alexander Ratz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022