Left Menu

New CEO outlines FTX collapse in congressional hearing

Ray also said there was virtually no distinction between the operations of FTX and Alameda Research, , Bankman-Fried's crypto trading firm that maintained close ties with his exchange. Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday evening in the Bahamas and was set to appear before a magistrate Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 21:02 IST
New CEO outlines FTX collapse in congressional hearing

Shortly after U.S. regulators charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors on Tuesday, the crypto exchange’s new CEO told lawmakers the collapse stems from poor management practices and inexperienced individuals at the helm.

"The FTX group's collapse appears to stem from absolute concentration of control in the hands of a small group of grossly inexperienced, non sophisticated individuals," said John Ray, who was named CEO of FTX after Bankman-Fried stepped down and the company filed for bankruptcy Nov. 11. Ray also said there was virtually no distinction between the operations of FTX and Alameda Research, , Bankman-Fried's crypto trading firm that maintained close ties with his exchange.

Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday evening in the Bahamas and was set to appear before a magistrate Tuesday. The Bahamas attorney general's office said it expects he will be extradited to the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022