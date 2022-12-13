Left Menu

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 13:

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 21:24 IST
Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 13:
  • Country:
  • India

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 13: * Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray approached HC challenging a single judge's decision dismissing his plea against Election Commission's interim order freezing Shiv Sena's name and party's election symbol. * The issue of Jasmine Shah's removal as vice chairperson of Delhi government's think tank Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) is pending before the President of India, HC was informed. * Delhi Police opposed in HC a plea to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into alleged police atrocities that took place in Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019 following student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

* Student activist Gulfisha Fatima sought bail from HC in a case of larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 communal riots in northeast Delhi, asserting no role was ascribed to her for encouraging the violence.

* HC closed the proceedings on a plea concerning the affixation of high-security registration plates (HSRP) on vehicles here and said that if a person is yet to comply was free to submit a representation to the transport department for sympathetic consideration for extension of time. * HC directed the city government to ensure completion of a project for installation of panic buttons and tracking devices in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

* Amid a sharp decline in vulture population, HC was informed the veterinary division of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) was looking at the allegedly toxic impact of certain painkillers on the birds.

* HC said that the Delhi government's reply regarding office space and infrastructure for prosecutors has been ''evasive'' and asked the principal secretaries of the law and home departments to be present before it on the next date of hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022