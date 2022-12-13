Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 13: * Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray approached HC challenging a single judge's decision dismissing his plea against Election Commission's interim order freezing Shiv Sena's name and party's election symbol. * The issue of Jasmine Shah's removal as vice chairperson of Delhi government's think tank Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) is pending before the President of India, HC was informed. * Delhi Police opposed in HC a plea to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into alleged police atrocities that took place in Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019 following student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

* Student activist Gulfisha Fatima sought bail from HC in a case of larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 communal riots in northeast Delhi, asserting no role was ascribed to her for encouraging the violence.

* HC closed the proceedings on a plea concerning the affixation of high-security registration plates (HSRP) on vehicles here and said that if a person is yet to comply was free to submit a representation to the transport department for sympathetic consideration for extension of time. * HC directed the city government to ensure completion of a project for installation of panic buttons and tracking devices in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

* Amid a sharp decline in vulture population, HC was informed the veterinary division of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) was looking at the allegedly toxic impact of certain painkillers on the birds.

* HC said that the Delhi government's reply regarding office space and infrastructure for prosecutors has been ''evasive'' and asked the principal secretaries of the law and home departments to be present before it on the next date of hearing.

