French court sentences eight on trial over 2016 truck attack in Nice

A French court said on Tuesday all eight defendants on trial over a 2016 truck rampage in the French city of Nice were guilty for their roles in the crime, in which 86 people were killed. The court also found two other defendants guilty of helping Bouhlel to obtain weapons and the truck.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:00 IST
A French court said on Tuesday all eight defendants on trial over a 2016 truck rampage in the French city of Nice were guilty for their roles in the crime, in which 86 people were killed. Attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel was shot dead by police on the spot after causing devastation and chaos on a two km stretch of Nice's seaside boulevard, where families had been celebrating Bastille Day.

The court found Mohamed Ghraieb, the main defendant and a friend of Bouhlel, guilty of belonging to a terrorist organisation. He was handed an 18-year prison sentence. The court also found two other defendants guilty of helping Bouhlel to obtain weapons and the truck.

