Bulandshahr riots: Court to hear case daily, says slain UP cop's lawyer

Hearing in the case of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in a mob attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in December 2018, would now be held on a daily basis in a local court, according to a lawyer.

Cattle carcasses were found strewn in the fields outside village Mahaw in Siyana on December 3, 2018 after which a mob went on the rampage, attacking the local Chingrawathi police post. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, 44, and civilian Sumit Kumar, 20, of Chingrawathi village were killed of gunshot injuries in the ensuing violence.

''The case is being heard at the district and sessions court. Additional district and sessions judge Gopal Ji on Tuesday ordered that the case would now be heard on a daily basis,'' said Advocate Yashpal Singh, representing the slain police inspector's family. ''The case is currently in the stage where evidence against the accused persons are being submitted and statements of witnesses being recorded. After this the accused would present their defence and then the court would hear final arguments and pronounce verdict,'' the lawyer told PTI. He said the court agreed to his argument that the accused, who are being represented by around two dozen lawyers, are trying to delay the hearing in the case on various pretexts.

In the initial FIR in the case lodged at the local Siyana police station, around 80 people including 27 named persons, were mentioned as suspects. The matter was investigated by the police for about a year after which a charge sheet was filed which had 44 people as accused, Singh said. Three of the accused, including Sumit Kumar of Chingrawathi village who died of gunshot injuries, have passed away, while majority of the accused are out on bail, he added.

