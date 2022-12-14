Left Menu

Worker killed in mud collapse

A 63-year old man died and two others were injured when mud collapsed on them during the construction of a toilet pit at Addoor in Gurupur of Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Wednesday.The deceased has been identified as Adam. They have been hopsitalised, sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 10:50 IST
Worker killed in mud collapse
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 63-year old man died and two others were injured when mud collapsed on them during the construction of a toilet pit at Addoor in Gurupur of Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Adam. He was digging the pit for a toilet along with two others on Tuesday evening. After they dug a pit up to about 7-8 feet in depth, the loosened mud on the upper portion fell on the them.

Adam got stuck in the mud, while two others, Ibrahim and Imitiaz, escaped with injuries. They have been hopsitalised, sources said. Personnel from the Bajpe police station reached the spot. A case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022