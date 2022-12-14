Worker killed in mud collapse

A 63-year old man died and two others were injured when mud collapsed on them during the construction of a toilet pit at Addoor in Gurupur of Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Adam. He was digging the pit for a toilet along with two others on Tuesday evening. After they dug a pit up to about 7-8 feet in depth, the loosened mud on the upper portion fell on the them.

Adam got stuck in the mud, while two others, Ibrahim and Imitiaz, escaped with injuries. They have been hopsitalised, sources said. Personnel from the Bajpe police station reached the spot. A case has been registered.

