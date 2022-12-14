Left Menu

German police conduct nationwide raids on clan suspected of fraud

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 12:55 IST
  • Germany

German police conducted nationwide raids on 50 properties early on Wednesday, targeting members of a group suspected of racketeering, forgery of documents and fraud linked to emergency aid for the COVID-19 pandemic, newspaper Bild reported.

Hundreds of officers stormed the properties before dawn in raids targeting the Al-Zein clan, Bild said, adding that they had arrest warrants for eight suspects.

