German police conduct nationwide raids on clan suspected of fraud
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 12:55 IST
German police conducted nationwide raids on 50 properties early on Wednesday, targeting members of a group suspected of racketeering, forgery of documents and fraud linked to emergency aid for the COVID-19 pandemic, newspaper Bild reported.
Hundreds of officers stormed the properties before dawn in raids targeting the Al-Zein clan, Bild said, adding that they had arrest warrants for eight suspects.
