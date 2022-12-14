Left Menu

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine hails air defences

Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones early on Wednesday but air defences systems prevented any major damage to the Ukrainian capital, city authorities said. It was not immediately clear whether Wednesday's attack had had any new impact on energy supplies in the Kyiv region.

14-12-2022
Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones early on Wednesday but air defences systems prevented any major damage to the Ukrainian capital, city authorities said. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were explosions in the central Shevchenkivskyi district, and two administrative buildings were damaged, but mentioned no casualties. The all clear was issued after three hours.

"From early morning, enemy drones attacked the region. The terrorist country once again targeted the critical infrastructure of the region and the capital," Kyiv regional governor said. Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said the attack was deliberately timed for when it was dark to make it harder to shoot the drones down, but that Ukrainian air defence systems had been effective.

"The air defences worked well." he said. "Thirteen (drones) were shot down." "Well done, I am proud," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a brief video message, praising the air defence systems which he said appeared to have shot down all the drones launched by Russia on Wednesday.

Ihnat said the total number of Iranian drones launched on Wednesday was being verified but that Russia had used about 400 since the first was shot down by Ukraine in mid-September. It was unclear whether Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, was using a new batch of Iranian drones or had not yet used up its old stock, he said.

Russia has launched several waves of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since October. It was not immediately clear whether Wednesday's attack had had any new impact on energy supplies in the Kyiv region.

