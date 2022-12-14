UK interior minister: I'm aware of "distressing incident" in English Channel

Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday she was aware of a "distressing incident" in the English Channel, adding that her "heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved".

"I am aware of a distressing incident in the Channel this morning and I am being kept constantly updated while agencies respond and urgently establish the full facts," Braverman said on Twitter.

"My heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)