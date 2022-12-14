Left Menu

FinM lifts ban on printing of calendars by ministries, dept after 2 years gap

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 16:53 IST
FinM lifts ban on printing of calendars by ministries, dept after 2 years gap
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Finance Ministry has lifted the ban on the printing of calendars by ministries and departments after a gap of two years.

In the wake of Covid-19, the ministry in September 2020 imposed a ban on the printing of wall and desktop calendars, diaries, festival greetings card, coffee table book and similar materials. It had asked departments to go in for digital or online methods for such materials.

In partial modification to its earlier directive, the Department of Expenditure in an office memorandum said it has been decided to now ''allow the printing of calendar by ministries/departments/autonomous bodies and other organs of the government''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022