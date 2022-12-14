Left Menu

NSE cautions investors against assured return scheme offered by an individual

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:02 IST
NSE cautions investors against assured return scheme offered by an individual
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday asked investors not to subscribe to any scheme with assured returns offered by an individual named Jay Prakash.

The advisory comes after the NSE found that the individual was collecting funds from the public and was providing guaranteed returns on investment. He was also offering to handle trading accounts of investors by asking them to share their user ID and password.

The bourse pointed out that the person is not registered either as a member or authorized person of any registered member of the NSE.

Cautioning the investors, the NSE asked them not to subscribe to any such scheme or product offered by any individual offering assured returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law, according to the statement.

Further, investors have been asked not to share their trading credentials such as user ID and password with anyone.

''Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange,'' the NSE said.

For any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes, mechanisms such as benefits of investor protection under exchange's jurisdiction, exchange dispute resolution mechanism and investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by exchange, would not be available to investors, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022