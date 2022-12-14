U.S. citizen freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap - Kyiv
A U.S. citizen was among dozens of detainees handed over to Ukraine by Russian forces in a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration said Wednesday.
Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Suedi Murekezi had been "helping our people" before ending up in Russian custody.
