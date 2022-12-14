Four people confirmed dead after incident in English Channel - UK government statement
Four people have died following an incident involving a small migrant boat in the English Channel between Britain and France, the British government said in a statement.
"At 0305 (GMT) today, authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel concerning a migrant small boat in distress," a government spokesperson said in a statement.
"After a coordinated search and rescue operation led by HM Coastguard, it is with regret that there have been four confirmed deaths as a result of this incident, investigations are ongoing and we will provide further information in due course."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain summons China's ambassador over treatment of BBC journalist - Evening Standard
Britain summons China's ambassador over treatment of BBC journalist
Britain summons China's ambassador over treatment of BBC journalist - Evening Standard
173 young Egyptians graduate through U.S. Embassy English Access Microscholarship Program
Britain mulls buy now, pay later to make basic financial advice cheaper