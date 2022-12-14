Left Menu

Why don't we stop our trade with China, asks Kejriwal

Days after clashes between Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control LAC, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked why doesnt India stop its trade with China.He took to Twitter to pose this question in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:34 IST
Days after clashes between Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked why doesn't India stop its trade with China.

He took to Twitter to pose this question in Hindi.

''Why don't we stop our trade with China? Most of the commodities imported from China are manufactured in India. That way, China will get a lesson, and jobs will come up in India,'' Kejriwal wrote on the micro-blogging site.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to ''unilaterally'' change the status quo at Yangtse area in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

