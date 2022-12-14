Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Wednesday

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 14: * SC refused to entertain submissions seeking early setting up of a fresh bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts by the Gujarat government in her gangrape case.

* SC said it would consider a plea for early listing of petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

* SC warned it will come down ''very hard'' on those who vandalised courts and disrupted proceedings in some districts of Odisha, including members of the bar, and admonished the state police for their ''utter failure'' to control the situation.

* A staggering 1.58 crore children aged between 10 and 17 years are addicted to substances in the country, the government told SC.

* SC sought a response from the Centre to two pleas seeking transfer to the apex court the petitions pending in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to recognise same-sex marriages.

* State of Andhra Pradesh has moved SC seeking fair, equitable and expeditious division of assets and liabilities between itself and the State of Telangana.

* SC sought responses from the Election Commission of India (EC) and others on a plea which has alleged that the poll panel had suo motu deleted 46 lakh entries from electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2015.

