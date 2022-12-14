Left Menu

JK: 72 feet high national flag unfurled at Mamun military station in Pathankot

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-12-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 21:19 IST
Army on Wednesday unfurled 72 feet high national flag in Mamun military station in Pathankot as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, an official said.

Pathankot is an important hub of national strategic importance close to the border and Mamun is one of the largest cantonments of the country, a Jammu-based defence spokesperson said.

The ceremony was presided over by General Officer Commanding (GoC) Gurj Division and Maj Gen Ashim Kohli, who represented the Flag Foundation of India (FFI). A large number of veterans and school children from proximal areas witnessed the event and applauded the unfurling ceremony, the spokesperson said.

