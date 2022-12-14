Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin faces U.S. sanctions - WSJ

The United States is moving to impose sanctions on Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's richest men, but would not sanction Nornickel, the company where he happens to be a major shareholder, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.

The action, which may come as early as Thursday, is expected to include sanctions against Potanin, his wife Ekaterina Potanina and a yacht he owns, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

