American released in transfer between Ukraine, Russians -White House
Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:23 IST
A U.S. national has been released as part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.
The head of Ukraine's presidential administration said earlier that a U.S. citizen has been released by Russia in an exchange involved dozens of detainees.
