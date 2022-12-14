Mumbai: Three held following clashes between two groups in Bandra

Three persons have been arrested after two groups clashed in suburban Bandra, police said on Wednesday.

The incidents took place in Gareeb Nagar locality on Tuesday afternoon over an old dispute, a police official said.

People in the two groups belonged to two different political parties but the clashes did not happen due to political rivalry, he said.

A woman and a few others were injured, he added.

Senior police inspector of Nirmal Nagar police station Shrimat Shinde said they registered FIRs on complaints from both sides and arrested three persons, while five accused were yet to be arrested.

