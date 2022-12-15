Left Menu

Man arrested, woman detained for kidnapping boy, one-year-old girl

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 00:10 IST
Man arrested, woman detained for kidnapping boy, one-year-old girl
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and a woman detained for allegedly kidnapping two children from the Kanjurmarg locality of Mumbai, a police official said on Wednesday.

The children, a boy aged 5 and a girl aged one, were rescued unharmed, he said.

According to the Kanjurmarg police station official, the kidnapping took place on Sunday and later FIRs (first information reports) were registered on complaints of the kids' families.

Special police teams were formed and dispatched to Kalyan (on outskirts of Mumbai), Pune, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad in search of the accused, he said.

Subsequently, the kidnapped children were rescued from the clutches of a woman (40) in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra and she was detained, the official said.

A 45-year-old man, the prime accused in the case, was arrested, he said, adding further investigation was underway. The motive behind the kidnapping was not yet known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global
3
INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into debt

INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022